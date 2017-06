MASSILLON, Ohio - Counselors will be available at Perry High School Monday after a student passed away unexpectedly.

According to administrators, Mitchell Williams, who was going into his senior year at the school, died on Thursday.

The principal of the school told News 5 Williams was doing landscaping work in Tuscarawas County when he died.

Counselors will be available at the Perry High School library on June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.