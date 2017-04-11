What are your rights: Can you be kicked off of an overbooked flight?

CLEVELAND - The viral video of a man in Chicago, being dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight, has some travelers wondering what are their passenger rights?

Passengers were offered an $800 voucher after it was announced four travelers need to leave the overbooked plane.

When nobody volunteered to leave, three passengers were asked to leave and left without incident.

A fourth passenger refused to leave and had to be dragged out by a security team, later triggering an apology from United Airlines.

Cleveland Better Business Bureau President Sue McConnell pointed to Department of Transportation guidelines which make it clear airlines have the right to forcibly remove passengers if not enough of them voluntarily leave the plane.

McConnell said passengers are also entitled to specific compensation if they're bumped off of a flight, based on if their arrival is delayed an hour or more.

"Each airline has their own way of determining who they will voluntarily bump," said McConnell

"They may bump the people that paid the lowest amount for the fares. Others may determine it by how early you checked in."

"The Department of Transportation actually has some very good information on its website that explains how much you're entitled to depending on when you're actually going to get scheduled destination."

Katherine Chapdelaine of Denver, in Cleveland on business, told News 5 she's voluntarily left several overbooked flights but believes federal guidelines need to changed.

"I don't think anyone should ever be forcibly taken off the plane,' said Chapdelaine.

"I mean they're paying passengers. What about customer service right? The customers always come first."

The Department of Transportation issued the following guidelines when it comes to compensation for passengers who are delayed to their destination by more than hour, due to an overbooked flight: