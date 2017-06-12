Experts warn parents about new 'sexting' codes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Texting experts are warning parents about new codes that kids are using to “sext” or inappropriately message each other.

The codes are made up of numbers and letters and sometimes 'emojis'.

For example, 53X stands for sex and WTTP means Want To Trade Pics?

Parents we spoke with had no idea this stuff was out there.

“They look like a bunch of letters just mashed together,” said one mom.

DoSomething.org says 40 percent of teens are ‘sexting’. They say 34 percent of them do it to feel sexy while 12 percent feel pressured to do it.

The website goes on to say 70 percent of people ‘sexting’ do it with their boyfriend or girlfriend while 61 percent of ‘sexters’ say they were pressured to send a nude photo at least once.

“I think we should limit their friends, maybe, and no internet!” said a mother of twin seven-year-olds.

