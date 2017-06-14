Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at congressional baseball practice

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) told Wisconsin's WTMJ that he believed the shooting "could have been much worse" if Scalise had not been there, due to the security detail that protects him. Grothman said security would not typically follow a member of Congress to an event like this but because of Scalise's position as House majority whip, he had a detail with him.
The incident happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.
The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition since 1909, being played between members of the U.S. House and Senate. Proceeds from the game benefit several charities.
Democrats were scheduled to practice later on Wednesday but that was canceled after the shooting.
