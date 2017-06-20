Rankings: Canton makes list of worst cities to live in, Ohio among top states people are leaving

CANTON, Ohio - Canton has been ranked on a list of "50 Worst American Cities to Live in," while Ohio as a whole is seeing a lot of people decide to move elsewhere.

Worst cities

Canton came in at number 20 on 24/7 Wall St.'s list. The publication puts Canton in the rankings because of its level of poverty. Almost one-third of residents in Canton live in poverty (31.6%), which is more than double the national poverty rate, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Because the poverty rate is so high, the publication says this affects the city's standard of living and economy. It cites violent crime rates in Canton of 1,129 incidents per 100,000 residents, also three times worse than the national violent crime rate.

While the median home value sits at $62,700 - well below the average home price in the U.S. at $368,300 according to the United States Census Bureau - the percentage of people with more than a high school education is low. 24/7 Wall St. says just 14.4% of the population has at least a bachelor's degree, less than half of the national bachelor's attainment rate.

The list attributes low educational attainment with a lower quality of life, linking this back to Canton's poverty rate. This includes lower incomes and higher unemployment.

Leaving Ohio

Not only is an Ohio city ranked among the worst in the country, but Ohio itself is seeing an exodus of residents. An interactive map by United Van Lines shows Ohio as a medium outbound state based on national migration trends. The state ranks number eight overall.

According to United Van Lines, retirees are moving out of Ohio and other states in the northeast region and heading to the Mountain and Pacific West.

"Interestingly enough, these retirees are leaving at such a fast pace that the movement of millennials to urban areas in the Midwest and Northeast is being overshadowed," said Michael Stoll, economist, professor and chair of of the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The map shows 57% of people moved out of the state last year while only 43% more people moved in.

Reasons why people moved in and out of Ohio in 2016: Leaving Retirement: 19.24% Health: 4.31% Family: 16.25% Lifestyle: 10.28% Job: 58.87% Arriving Retirement: 7.71% Health: 4.67% Family: 26.17% Lifestyle: 4.44% Job: 67.76%

The top outbound states for 2016 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut Kansas Kentucky West Virginia Ohio Utah Pennsylvania

The top inbound states for 2016 were: