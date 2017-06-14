Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving surprises his father with a makeover of his childhood home

CLEVELAND - He's one of Cleveland's favorite players and now probably a favorite son. Kyrie Irving has accomplished a lot since his NBA debut in 2011.

The 25-year-old just finished another season with the Cavaliers, falling short of winning another NBA Championship. Cleveland is still proud of Irving and the entire time and it's certain his dad who couldn't be more proud.

Kyrie attributes much of his success to his father, Drederick, who gave up his own professional basketball career to take care of him and his sister.

His father moved Irving and his sister Asia to Orange New Jersey. According to Kyrie, Drederick Irving still lives in the home where he raised his son and daughter. As a thank you, Kyrie gave the house a complete makeover.

Kyrie used Houzz to shop for furniture and find a designer to bring his vision to life. See photos of the house below and more on Houzz.com: