Jordin Sparks to perform National Anthem ahead of Game 4

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 25: Singer Jordin Sparks performs on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on June 25, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
CLEVELAND - The NBA announced Friday that Jordin Sparks will sing the National Anthem prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
She will take the court at 9 p.m. You can watch only on News 5.
Sparks is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and actress who originally gained attention on American Idol.