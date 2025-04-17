3 women charged after fight at Westlake home of Angelo's Pizza owner

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Three women are facing misdemeanor charges after an assault at a Westlake home owned by Thomas Kess, the owner of Angelo's Pizza in Lakewood.

Westlake Police Capt. Gerald Vogel said officers are still searching for two other women involved in the assault.

Officers responded to the Devonshire Oval home after the victim called for help and broke a bathroom window to escape her attackers, Vogel said.

According to Vogel, the assault occurred early Tuesday morning when the five women entered Kess' home.

He said one of the five women recorded a video of the assault. The video, which was provided to News 5, shows four women repeatedly punching and hitting the victim.

The video also shows Kess trying to break up the fight.

The victim was treated for "superficial wounds" to her hands and was released, Vogel said. He said Cleveland police then arrested the victim on an outstanding warrant for a DUI.

Vogel said officers rushed to the home and called their SWAT team after Kess and the women refused to leave the house.

Eventually, Kess and three of the women came outside.

The women were charged with misdemeanors.

Kess was not charged.

However, Vogel said police have been called to Devonshire Oval home approximately three dozen times over the last decade.

"Maybe it's the people he has over, maybe it's out of his control. I'm not sure, but one thing I can say is the factor that brings all these things together seems to be that residence, which Mr. Kess owns," Capt. Vogel said.

