Costume closet at Akron Children's gives patients escape during hospital stay

AKRON, Ohio — Sometimes it's those simple moments we don't give much thought to that can really change the course of our lives when we take the time to let them soak in.

That's the case for one Northeast Ohio woman who's helping bring some inspiration and excitement to patients at Akron Children's Hospital.

A simple request set in motion a beautiful series of events that are now making Northeast Ohio a better land.

If you're asked to find a Spiderman costume around Halloween, not a problem.

But in February, that's a different story.

"You get requests like that when you're working at a children's hospital," said Amanda Adey.

Adey, an employee at Akron Children's Hospital at the time, kept striking out.

"There's such an obvious need for this here, we can't go on a goose chase," said Adey.

After multiple attempts, Adey finally secured a Spidey suit.

"One of the nurses on the floor was able to dress up and visit some kiddos and it really made some of the families' day," said Adey.

In that moment of trying to track down a popular superhero, to fulfill a sick child's wish, the idea for "Lyndee's Costume Closet" was born.

"We're really hoping that we can create something really special," said Adey.

The non-profit is named after Adey's daughter.

"I'm really happy that the kids get to see their heroes when they're like really sick," said Lyndee Adey.

Lyndee was born with two undiagnosed heart defects and spent three months in Akron Children's pediatric intensive care unit.

"Despite those scary, challenging moments there's something magical about Akron Children's," said Adey.

Among those special moments are character visits from Spiderman, Black Panther, and Batman.

"It's those little things that truly do make a difference," said Adey.

Child life specialist at Akron Children's, Olivia Dujanovic, who’s dressed up as Moana and Ana, quickly sees the change in her patients when they have a special visitor.

"It brings a sense of joy for them and the experience that they're having," said Dujanovic.

Dujanovic recalled the reaction of a girl obsessed with a character from the animated movie 'Frozen'.

"When I opened the door and Elsa was standing there in her sparkly blue dress she sprung from her bed and was like Elsa is here to see me? She was so excited because for her it was in that moment that Elsa was there supporting her helping inspire her to get better," said Dujanovic.

Thanks to "Lyndee's Costume Closet," volunteers and staff at Akron Children's now have a dozen costumes on site.

The superhero costumes are important because of what they represent and what the kids see in them in terms of strength and bravery.

Donations from family, friends, and complete strangers are making all this possible.

"We're poked, and we have procedures, and long tests and whatnot, but it's a happy place to come and it's always stayed that way because of those little extra things," said Adey.

Lyndee, who is now a thriving fourth grader, along with her younger brother Maverick, have learned at an early age how a small idea along with the generosity from the community can provide light during a difficult and uncertain time.

"I just love the costume closet and I just want to make kids really happy and it makes me happy too," said Lyndee Adey.