How a local shop is diverting tons of trash from going to the landfill

CLEVELAND — It's no secret that each day, we throw a lot of stuff into our garbage cans, to the tune of nearly 150 million tons every year in the United States according to the EPA.

Of the items sent to landfills, food makes up the largest amount at about 24%.

Plastics account for more than 18%.

Then coming in at 12%, paper and paperboard, with rubber, leather, and textiles following close behind.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank connected with a Cleveland nonprofit that just expanded its footprint to help divert a lot more of those materials away from the landfill.

"We know it's a huge problem. So, we know we can't solve it, but at least we can extend the lifespan of things and keep it out of the landfill for just a little bit longer," said Kaliya Smith, Upcycle Parts Shop.

You are not going to believe the number of items collected by the team at the Upcycle Parts Shop in Cleveland's Saint Clair - Superior neighborhood.

The original shop may have been small, but for nearly a decade it took being eco-friendly to the next level, and in the process, it's helped spark creativity and has made our community A Better Land.

"We are a creative reuse center. It's kind of like a thrift store meets art supply store," said Smith.

The team at Upcycle uses rhinos, with their massive bodies, to give people a visual as to how much trash they've diverted from area landfills.

Over the last decade, It’s added up to the weight of 18 adult rhinos.

"So, that is 51 tons that we've been able to take in through our small retail store," said Smith.

It doesn’t have to travel far to make it to Upcycle.

"It's mostly donations through individuals," said Smith.

What happens after it arrives is amazing.

"I come in here and it's like a scavenger hunt," said Robin Robinson.

Upcycle sells the materials to local artists and creatives like Robinson.

"There are a lot of artists in this city and in this community, that cost is a barrier," said Robinson.

But they can find a path forward thanks to Upcycle which is very intentional with its pricing.

"The prices are so much more reasonable than going to an art supply store," said Robinson.

In addition to getting what they need on the cheap, artists and community members can attend programs and workshops to create artwork using the donated materials.

"Art plays the role of bringing people together, and bringing out their inner child, especially in adults," said Smith.

Now thanks to a very successful fundraising campaign, Upcycle is located in a much larger space next door.

"We can open up to the community even more and have much more community gatherings," said Smith.

The expansion will also allow the team to accept even more materials that might otherwise end up in the trash.

"We're so thankful and grateful that our supporters, our community, and everyone who donated just helped us reach our goal."

Upcycle will celebrate its expansion Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The community is invited to attend, but you have to pre-register.

There will be crafting, shopping secondhand, and light appetizers and drinks.

Upcycle's new location is 6421 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

You can find more info at upcyclepartsshop.org.