Local barber caters to veterans, clients with disabilities

Every Monday at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, veterans line the halls. Each of them is waiting for a haircut from a fellow vet.

Eric Calhoun and his mobile hair-cutting business, Calhoun's Creative Cutz, serve those who have served this country. It's a much-needed confidence boost.

"A lot of these vets are here for weeks or months at a time after they've gone through major surgeries or whatnot. So after a couple of weeks, your hair gets out of control and, you know, you just don't feel good about yourself. So he comes in and he makes them look good jokes with them, treats them like family. So they come out of there with their dignity back," said Assistant Chief of Development and Civic Engagement Desmond Kennedy.

Calhoun's Creative Cutz not only caters to our nation's heroes. The business also takes its services right to the doorsteps of clients with disabilities like Noah Goldberg.

Goldberg lives with autism so the sights and sounds of a barbershop can be overwhelming for him.

"Imagine water, the cape, the sound, the cut, the buzz, even just at all the other customers... So too much of everything. It was just sensory overload," said his mother Shari Goldberg.

It's that comfort and care his customers say eases their minds and makes them feel like family.

"Don't we all just want that? We all want to be seen and heard and met where we are," said Goldberg.

