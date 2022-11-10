Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.

Dameer Crim and Y'vonte Herndon are fourth graders at Wade Park Schools and a part of the 100's mentoring program.

"It helps me read," Y'vonte said.

"Some people don't know how to read books or read at all so they help people read and help people learn new stuff," Dameer said.

To reward the boys for their hard work, the 100 takes them to sporting events and various places in Cleveland to expose them to areas outside of their neighborhoods.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland are creating chapters of hope for boys so that they will aspire to be great men.

This story is part of A Better Land, an ongoing series that investigates Northeast Ohio's deep-seated systemic problems. Additionally, it puts a spotlight on the community heroes fighting for positive change in Cleveland and throughout the region. If you have an idea for A Better Land story, tell us here.