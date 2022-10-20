Mentor boutique helps provide self-care to those going through difficult time

MENTOR, Ohio — Books, journals, oils, skincare, puzzles, candles, games, and teddy bears are all things that you can find at the Helicopter Daughter.

The boutique and bookstore have everything you need for self-care and were created after owner Karen Hadden experienced a devastating loss.

"My parents both got sick at the same time," Hadden said.

In 2016, her beloved step-father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and her mother was battling a chronic illness.

"So I started to take on all of that and then she actually passed away," Hadden said. "And so after that, he had gone through halfway, through chemo and struggled with it."

Hadden was very hands-on with his care.

"You know the nurses didn't expect me to be so involved, opinionated," Hadden said. "Most people can relate to the helicopter mom which is usually more of an intrusive, you know reference."

Taking care of the man she affectionately called papa was a labor of love that took a physical toll on Hadden, as she tried to find a balance between being his caregiver and her own self-care.

"I knew at one point that I was starting to go through caregiver burnout," Hadden. said. "I had 10 minutes to myself maybe, and then I was worried about everything. And then of course the guilt that comes with that as well."

In 2019, her papa passed away and Hadden began battling her own chronic illness.

She made it her mission to help others in need of self-care and the Helicopter Daughter was born.

"You know I always describe it as I wanted people to walk in and feel like they were walking into their favorite relative's house," Hadden said. "It reminds me of my parents. It reminds me of a time, you know, that I was younger and they were alive."

Positive sayings and warm colors help those who visit relax.

The Helicopter Daughter donates a portion of its proceeds to various charities that focus on cancer and chronic illness.

This story is part of A Better Land, an ongoing series that investigates Northeast Ohio's deep-seated systemic problems. Additionally, it puts a spotlight on the community heroes fighting for positive change in Cleveland and throughout the region. If you have an idea for A Better Land story, tell us here.