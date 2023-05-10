Music program hits a high note with the children of Providence House

CLEVELAND — Providence House is Ohio's first and one of the nation's longest-operating crisis nurseries. They have cared for more than 14,000 children and families since opening their doors in 1981. Part of that care is programs that connect the community to the children who stay there.

I went to Providence House on the day a very special program was there, led by a local music teacher who is also a classically trained pianist. Her work makes the children happy.

Music is a universal language that all can understand. Ralista Georgieva uses her musical gift to unite people — especially the cute, playful and very energetic children at Providence House. Georgieva founded "Songs of the Books." She, along with her friends Cori Lovinger and Eve McPherson, bring the magic of music along with the reading of beautiful stories to the crisis nursery.

"It's a very special project for me. Just the reaction of a young child, that spontaneous, immediate, like 'no filter' kind of thing. Because many of them either never heard classical music, perhaps many of them never seen a piano even," Georgieva said.

The program hits an obvious high note with the children and also the president and CEO of Providence House, Natalie Leek.

She is singing the praises of "the opportunity to have music and dance and drama, and run around and feel that they have the chance to just be — not only children, but creative children."

When Georgieva plays, the children run up to her; she picks them up and begins to teach them how to play the piano.

"Yes, the children's curiosity I always found fascinating because they just come; they just don't question anything," she said. "This is the one way from a very early age we can expose children to the arts and to love it, just by letting them explore and do anything on the piano."

Experiencing the joy of children and music is special. But as I found out quickly, it can also be quite exhausting.

For 42 years, Providence House has been the symbol of harmony between children in crisis and the community. Leek values that connection.

"We're here because the community supports us," Leek said. "Whether it's donations or volunteers or these really special individuals who come in and do activities with our children that help them express themselves, really release the energy and frankly, some of the stress and trauma that a lot of our children arrive with."

"I give them the music," Georgieva said. "They give me their unique, beautiful...nothing compares to the connection with a young child."