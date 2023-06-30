NE Ohio Construction company focuses on restoration of properties and people

CLEVELAND — Life is all about making mistakes and hopefully learning from them to keep history from repeating itself.

For some people, their biggest blunders can create major roadblocks.

A construction company in Northeast Ohio is trying to help by restoring buildings and, in the process, lives.

There's no shame in Travis Muncy's game.

"I'm not ashamed to tell anybody I've been to prison, and I came from there," said Muncy.

Bouncing back from being behind bars and breaking free from addiction has been a daunting challenge that Muncy isn’t tackling on his own.

"A big mountain to climb. Some days it's hard to wake up and just want to put the shoes on and go to work," said Muncy.

Muncy is finding his fresh start on a construction site.

"Demo, plumbing, drywall finish, cabinetry, floors, you name it, we do it," said Muncy.

The 27-year-old is one of nearly three dozen people employed by Built Forever Construction.

"Well, all we can do is give someone a chance. There's a lot of tough love with what we do," said Jeremiah Keeler, Built Forever Construction.

Keeler's mission is to do what he can to help people move beyond their mistakes.

"We don't care about your past; we care about your future. If you come here, you work hard, you'll do what you're supposed to do, we'll give you a chance and you can go as high as your talent can take you," said Keeler.

Keeler and his team seek out those who have been recently released from prison or are taking positive steps to be free from addiction.

"I can't guarantee I'm going to hire every single person they refer to me, but I promise you, I'll interview them. They got to show that they can show up on time, that they can work hard,” said Keeler.

Keeler said it can be a big struggle for those trying to begin anew.

"They're trying really hard to do the right thing and they fall back into that old lifestyle, those old friendships because they can't find good paying jobs," said Keeler.

It's a chance Muncy almost missed out on.

"They told me that they didn't even hire anybody that didn't have a license or a vehicle and I told them, I said, you guys give me my first 90 days and I promise you I will have a vehicle," said Muncy.

With a lot of hard work, Muncy was able to buy a car in half that time.

"I feel like it's going to bring me a long, long way, helping succeed with getting a house," said Muncy.

Thanks to Built Forever Construction, Muncy is on course to be the next success story.

"He's well on his way to leadership with us and how hard he works. We want to see people restored. We want to see people live a better life," said Keeler.

All it took was that one person to say, ‘I believe in you,’ and the strength and determination to run with the opportunity.

"I love it. Our guys have a great atmosphere. You can come out, come over to Built Forever Construction and this is where your future can be if you don't see it. There’s a spot here for you. Get here, get around some nice guys," said Muncy.

