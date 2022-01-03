Nonprofit pivots to provide path forward for COVID-19 survivors

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As COVID-19 continues to sweep across Northeast Ohio, we talk a lot about "cases."

But one organization wants to make sure the conversation remains focused on the millions of individuals who represent each positive test result.

Love in Action Ohio is hosting a handful of pop-ups in Cleveland to help try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Monday's event at Indian Hills Apartments in Cleveland included PPE kit giveaways, a food distribution and booster shots.

"We come to bring education, prevention and vaccination. A lot of people in our community are misinformed, there's a lot of myths going on about the vaccine and COVID-19," said Danyee Griffin.

Love in Action Ohio is partnering with Metro Health, NEON Health, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to bring this outreach to the community.

As News 5 learned, this kind of outreach, particularly in communities of color is so critical.

Alicia Blackman is among the countless names and faces who beat the coronavirus.

After her initial diagnosis, Blackman didn't know what to expect.

"I have been diagnosed with a virus that is killing people that i do not have enough information about," said Blackman.

Blackman said the knowledge she desperately needed was difficult to find.

“You're not a doctor, you didn't spend 12-years in school," said Blackman.

Blackman, with Love in Action Ohio, knew she had to do something.

"We came together, and we made our own community task force," said Blackman.

Its mission: provide potentially life-saving education for those diagnosed with COVID-19.

"A lot of people are afraid to even talk about if they had COVID," said Griffin.

Griffin found that safe space to not only share she had COVID-19, but in that community she found much needed support.

"A lot of people become hopeless when they get sick with COVID, but there is light on the other side," said Griffin.

While there were moments he didn't see the light, with the connections he's made through Love in Action, Marvin Talbert Jr. found hope.

"Get this thing out of here. It can't beat us because we are the champs. And we are love in action," said Talbert.

The movement to empower and equip people to overcome struggles connected to hunger, homelessness, and poverty, pivoted during the pandemic to provide a path forward.

"With the right support system you can overcome," said Griffin.