Northeast Ohio nonprofit empowers people with disabilities through sports

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — There's a difference between fitting in and belonging.

When we truly belong somewhere, there's no need to change anything about who we are, like we often need to do to fit in.

There's a non-profit creating a space where everyone is welcome and celebrated for who they are, and it's helping make Northeast Ohio A Better Land.

With each throw and every grab on the gridiron, dozens of athletes are creating community.

"My teammates are the best. It makes us feel like a second family," said athlete Jerry Greenfield.

That second family has been born through Empower Sports.

"I love playing Empower Sports with all my friends," said Melanie DeLuca.

The non-profit provides sports and exercise activities for Northeast Ohioans living with a disability.

"We try to meet everybody at their needs. Just get active together socially and physically," said Jake Jackson with Empower Sports.

Jackson, the program director, said this opportunity gives their athletes, many of whom have autism and Down syndrome, a much-needed chance to connect.

"They're around people with similar challenges, so they get to meet people in similar situations and make some friendships in the process," said Jackson.

It's something they might not typically get to experience.

"A lot of people on the spectrum or with Down Syndrome tend to be socially isolated. They might have trouble making friends at school, or we even have some athletes who are nonverbal," said Jackson.

Whether they're playing football, baseball or basketball, it's less about the competition and more about the fun.

"We don't keep score, we don't really call a traveling violation per se in basketball," said Jackson.

They may not be keeping score, or calling fouls, but a sports staple is still very much in the air – smack talk.

Right now, Empower Sports serves 1,000 athletes of all ages.

Jackson said there are moments that he has witnessed that proves something like Empower Sports is needed.

"Just seeing the excitement that just one program a week brings to a lot of the athletes is awesome, every time," said Jackson.

Good Morning anchor Mike Brookbank was lucky enough to see and feel that excitement firsthand.

He hit the field with some stellar athletes, including Jerry Greenfield, Sarah Green and Melanie DeLuca.

“We always have fun day-by-day," said Greenfield.

"They love helping us, all the coaches," said Green.

"I shine in softball and flag football," said DeLuca.

They schooled Mike on every aspect of the game.

Every one of the players instills the same confidence in him that they receive from their coaches each week.

"You guys have inspired this 47-year-old father of two to get out on the field — let's go!" said Brookbank.

Empowering someone to turn their disability into ability, and transforming doubt into confidence is the mission of Empower Sports.

You can support that life-changing work by taking part in "The Empower Sports Thru the Zoo 5K." Click here for details and to register.

It will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m.