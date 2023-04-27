Strongsville firefighters, nonprofit team up to increase autism awareness training for first responders

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The CDC reported earlier this year that 1 out of 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to 2020 federal data, which marked yet another increase in prevalence in the neurological and developmental disorder. Despite this, many first responders in Ohio do not receive regular training on how to best interact with individuals who have autism. However, Strongsville firefighters have partnered with a local nonprofit to help change that.

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, Strongsville Firefighters IAFF Local 2882, the Strongsville firefighters union, has been selling T-shirts featuring the city seal and puzzle piece ribbon, which signifies the complexity of the autism spectrum. All of the proceeds from the fundraising effort will go to benefit Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Programs (AATAP), a local nonprofit that provides free autism awareness training to first responders, churches, schools and other community organizations.

Justin Meade, the executive director of AATAP, founded the organization in 2019 after noticing training gaps amongst first responders when it comes to interacting with autistic individuals. Meade, a Hubbard police officer, has a 7-year-old son who is nonverbal.

“He is severely impacted by it. He needs 24/7 support, one-on-one at all times. He also has epilepsy that is closely intertwined with his autism,” Meade said. “He is very intelligent, but he really doesn’t have a [sense of danger].”

The complexities of the conditions of those on the autism spectrum— and the unique needs of each individual— can potentially put them in perilous situations when encountering first responders, whether it be police, fire or EMS.

“A lot of times, they’re stimming. There will be things to self-regulate: rubbing their hands, putting their hands in their pockets, fidgeting, not making eye contact,” Meade said. “Those are all things to law enforcement that could be concerning.”

That concern is also shared by Strongsville firefighter Tony Sessin II, whose 7-year-old son, Zachary, is nonverbal. Whether it's around the firehouse or out in the community, Sessin will routinely offer informal advice on how to interact with autistic individuals.

“It comes in handy, especially when parents are nervous as all get out when [first responders] come and they know their kid has autism and they know it’s going to be difficult. It’s good to be knowledgeable on the topic,” Sessin said. “From my son’s perspective, if my wife was in an accident and my son is in the car, nobody is going to understand why he isn’t talking because he’s not [verbal].”

Strongsville Firefighters IAFF Local 2882 President Lt. John Douglas said the fire union holds at least two large fundraising efforts a year, and 2023 will be no exception. Selecting AATAP to be a beneficiary of the current fundraising effort was an easy decision, he said.

“I thought it would be a five-minute conversation and it turned into an hour-long conversation with Justin about everything about his organization and his family. I knew right then and there that I wanted to back this organization,” Douglas said. “Several members on our department have autistic children or immediate family members that are on the spectrum. I know even in my 22-year career, I think, so far, I might have seen an hour or two hours’ worth of training on how to take care of autistic children or any autistic individual.”

Sessin, who has offered to volunteer for AATAP and train other first responders, helped connect Douglas and Meade. Recognizing the value of the training both as a firefighter and as a father of an autistic child, Sessin said it's vital for other first responders to be trained.

It is just something that we don’t get training on enough. Bringing awareness to it is really important,” Sessin said. “The firemen knowing and recognizing signs could save somebody’s life.”

To date, AATAP has trained more than 850 first responders, a majority of which work for departments in Northeast Ohio. Whatever Local 2882 can do to help increase that number, Douglas is committed to it.

“Getting that training out to other individuals so they understand the process of what may be an autistic individual goes through, and how they process information, it's going to help us to much better be able to treat and interact with that individual and have it be a more positive outcome,” Douglas said.

Local 2882 will be accepting T-shirt orders through the end of the month. Each shirt is $20, and proceeds go to benefit AATAP. Click here for more information.

