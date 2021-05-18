Anchor DaLaun Dillard joins News 5 at 5

CLEVELAND — Anchor DaLaun Dillard makes his News 5 at 5 debut today.

He will co-anchor the weekday hour-long news program, joined by fellow anchor Courtney Gousman and Power of 5 chief meteorologist Mark Johnson.

Dillard has spent his entire career in the Midwest. Before joining the News 5 team, he was an anchor/reporter at KETV in Omaha and a reporter/fill-in anchor at WMBD in Peoria, Ill.

He is from Battle Creek, Mich., and is a graduate of Central Michigan University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Outside of his role on the anchor desk, you can expect to see Dillard out reporting stories, where he vows to bring a passion for what he calls the “human aspect” of storytelling.

“DaLaun is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Steve Weinstein, VP & General Manager at News 5. “We look forward to having him become part of the fabric of our team, reporting and anchoring.”

Want to know more about Cleveland’s newest anchor? Check out the Plain Dealer’s Sunday interview.

Follow Dillard on Facebook.

