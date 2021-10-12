AAA offers free car battery checks ahead of winter

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Starting on Tuesday, AAA is offering free car battery checks to help drivers get prepared for winter.

Dead batteries are the number one call AAA responds to, especially in the winter.

Last year, AAA East Central responded to more than 260,000 calls for people who couldn't get their car started because of a dead battery.

Even though you might have gotten your battery checked last year, you might want to get it checked again.

"You would be amazed at how much damage can happen to a battery over one summer alone. The intense heat from the Sun is what really does the damage. That's what really scrambling those internal parts and breaking down those components of the inside of a battery," Public Relations Director Jim Garrity said.

Other items that should be on your winter checklist include checking your tire type and tread, tire pressure, wiper blades, and windshield wiper fluid.

As for AAA's Free Battery Wellness Clinics, they will be held for members on Tuesday at the Independence branch office, Thursday at the Strongsville office, and next Tuesday at the Lyndhurst office.

Technicians will determine if your vehicle needs a new car battery.

