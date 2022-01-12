American Lung Association challenges you to step it up for National Take the Stairs Day

CLEVELAND — National Take the Stairs Day is underway on Wednesday.

Did you know that taking the stairs burns two to three times more than the average exercise?

On Wednesday, the American Lung Association in Ohio is challenging everyone to adopt the health habit in preparation for its big fundraising event in the spring.

The association's "Fight for Air Climb" will take place on May 15, with climbers taking 1,190 stair steps inside Progressive Field.

All proceeds will benefit lung education and research, including eliminating lung diseases such as COVID-19, asthma and lung cancer.

"In Ohio, over two million people suffer from lung disease. So as well as you know, the air in Ohio, as well as Cleveland, isn't the best. So everybody needs healthy air, clean air, and healthy lungs to live. So this is one of the things that we just bring awareness to is lung disease affects everybody," executive director Kim Covey said.

For one day only, you can register for the fundraiser for a discounted cost of $12.