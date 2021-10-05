Chagrin Documentary Film Festival returns for 12th year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The 12th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is kicking off on Tuesday.

This year's event features 97 films from 38 different countries.

There will be in-person screenings with chances to meet some of the 60 filmmakers who are in town this week.

But for those who aren't comfortable being in public yet, you can order films to watch online through the on-demand app for either $10 or an all-access pass for $100.

"So individuals can choose whether they want to get a package, see an individual film on-demand or come in person and be able to see that film, and with the filmmaker, potentially so it's a great opportunity," Director of Advancement Morgan Crawford said.

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan and mascot Slider will be at the premiere for the film "War on the Diamond," which is a documentary on former star shortstop Ray Chapman.

The festival runs until Oct. 10.

To view a full schedule, click here.