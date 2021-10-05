Cleveland comes in last for livability for Black women, study shows

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is home to three world-class healthcare hubs, but it's placing last in livability for Black women.

According to a recent study from Enlightened Solutions called Project Noir, that's because of a lack of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, healthcare and education in Cleveland.

But when it comes to recent diversity and inclusions efforts, the women behind the project said more needs to be done.

According to the study, Black women have reported feeling overlooked for a job or promotion, being underpaid, and left out of important meetings in the workplace.

"No more forums or discussions. We need individuals that are able to put money to be able to push the needle here because it is an emergency," said director of strategy and co-founder Chinenye Nkemere.

For more information on the study, click here.

