Cleveland Metroparks announce new plans for Lake Erie shore

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks announced that they plan to make big changes to the Lake Erie shoreline near St. Clair and Superior avenues.

"Make the east side lakefront parks an amenity and a gem, just like Edgewater Park is," Jacob VanSickle said. "Connecting it with bike paths both through the park and connecting its folks from the neighborhoods. We're working on community engagement around safe routes to parks, so looking at those kinds of north to south connections that connect people from the neighborhoods to the 55th Street Marina and to Gordon Park."

The Metroparks would use sediment from the bottom of the Cuyahoga River to build up parklands in the area as a way to counteract previous industrial use and build up the habitats.

A virtual meeting was held Thursday night to share the draft plan and to ask for community input.

"We're going to be doing some bike rides and some bicycle safety courses, talking with residents about what are the barriers to actually accessing the park and how can we work with partners to make improvements," VanSickle said. "Making it a place where people want to come and hang out and have activities to do."

The Metroparks will also be holding walkshops Saturday through Monday to discuss the project.

For more information, click here.