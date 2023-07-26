Watch Now
Cleveland to host open houses to get resident input on parks

Starting on Wednesday, the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects is hosting four open houses for anyone to share their thoughts on city parks and recreation centers.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 26, 2023
The open houses are the start of a larger plan to re-imagine Cleveland's park system.

The plan will help identify the current and future parks and the recreation needs of Clevelanders, community groups and stakeholders for the next 15 years.

It may take the city up to 18 months to come up with a master park place once they receive the city's input.

Wednesday's meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gunning Park Recreation Center, 16700 Puritas Ave.

