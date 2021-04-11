Doctors warn stress can have long-term effects

CLEVELAND — April is Stress Awareness Month and for many, it's been one of the most stressful years of our lives.

But doctors are warning that stress can have severe long and short-term impacts on our health.

Even though stress is not always avoidable, there are ways to manage it.

"Stress is not the enemy. It's part of life. This is just a reminder that we can do something about it and we need to start with self-care and self-compassion," Dr. Francoise Adan said.

Adan said you can learn to become more mindful and focus on the now rather than the past or future.

She said to do something you love and that makes you happy.