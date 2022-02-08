German Shepherd at Lake Humane needs leg amputation; shelter asks for help

MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help a German Shepherd at the shelter.

A few months ago, a 1-year-old white German Shepherd was found as a stray in southern Ohio.

The dog, named Ice, previously broke his front leg and it failed to heal correctly.

Ice was transported to the Lake Humane Society in hopes of finding his forever home.

According to the shelter, Ice had difficulty walking and was in pain anytime the leg was touched.

After reviewing X-rays, it was determined that his leg being amputated was necessary for him to have a better quality of life.

If he doesn't undergo the surgery, the shelter said he will likely develop arthritis at an early age and will be on pain medication for the rest of his life.

His surgery will cost around $2,500.

According to his foster family, he is sweet and easy to please.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

