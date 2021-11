CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday.

The food distribution will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot, located at 1503 S. Marginal Road.

Pre-registration is required at WeFeedCLE.org.

Anyone coming to receive food must stay in their vehicle. The food bank is asking the public to make sure the trunk of their vehicle is clear before arriving on site.