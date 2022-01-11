Here's how you can go glow-in-the-dark tubing for a good cause

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Snow Trails in Mansfield is gearing up to tube for a good cause.

Tickets are available for the 16th annual "Will Tube for Food" glow-tubing event on Wednesday night.

All attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item.

Five dollars from every ticket will go towards "Catalyst Life Services."

The local non-profit helps with mental health and crisis needs and has benefited greatly from this event since 2006.

"We've had truckloads of food donated as far as non-perishables. And then also just a lot of families coming out really appreciating what we're doing and also what kind of life services is doing to help the community as well," Snow Trails marketing manager Nate Wolleson said.

The glow-tubing event runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.