How to get rid of your medication for National Drug Take Back Day

CLEVELAND — National Drug Take Back Day is coming up this weekend, which means it's time to clean your medicine cabinet.

"You know, when we set our clocks forward and back twice a year, the fire department reminds us to change those batteries and smoke detectors just like that. This is an opportunity to not only clear those medicine cabinets, but to have those important conversations with our loved ones," Drug Enforcement Agency public information officer Brian McNeal said.

This is the 11th year of the event.

The event is dedicated to helping safely dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription medication.

Each year local DEA officials said they collect more than the last and with people staying home due to the pandemic, they're expecting to see another record-breaking amount of medication turned in on Saturday.

Dozens of sites including pharmacies and police stations across Northeast Ohio will be collecting old pills, tablets, capsules, patches and vape cartridges.

"A lot of the things that are being put in a vape cartridge contains THC. And a lot of times people don't know that. So this is just a way of getting something that is especially harmful for young people off the streets and properly disposed of," McNeal said.

Officials want to remind people to not throw these items in the trash or down the drain because it's bad for the environment and the water supply.

To find the nearest drop-off location, click here.

