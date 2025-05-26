Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Actions

How you can help visitors have the best time in Cleveland this summer

Downtown Cleveland
Mike Vielhaber
Downtown Cleveland on June 3, 2020
Downtown Cleveland
Posted

Destination Cleveland is looking for volunteers who can help show visitors how great the City of Cleveland is.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help during the National Urban League (July 16-19) and the National Association of Black Journalists (August 6-10) conventions.

Volunteer opportunities include:

  • Airport Welcome – Make a positive first impression as visitors touch down in Cleveland and assist with questions they may have about transportation and the city.
  • Hotel Welcome and Concierge – Welcome guests and help them find things to do during their stay.
  • Wayfinder – Serve as directional help and answer questions at locations around Downtown Cleveland.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.