Hudson hosts free scavenger hunt for kids

Destination Hudson
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 07, 2021
HUDSON, Ohio — A free scavenger hunt for kids is underway in Hudson and participants could win some fun prizes while helping local businesses.

Many people know about "Michael" the Hudson clocktower mouse because of a story dating back to the 1950s, which was recently published in a popular local book, and this month, the mouse is hiding in 24 businesses.

Kids can get a passport online or in the stores and check off each business they find the mouse inside for the chance to win a small prize and be entered to win one of five $20 gift cards.

"But then when they come in and turn in their passport, they can get their picture taken with Michael. And yeah, they're loving it. And the stores are getting a lot of business," Liz Murphy with Destination Hudson said.

