Kent State University recruits potential students at drive-in theaters for second year in a row

Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 13, 2021
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — For the second year in a row, Kent State University is welcoming future students at local drive-in theaters.

On Tuesday, future flashes went to the Autorama in North Ridgeville to talk with the university's admissions team about their first semester.

Potential students learned about orientation, housing options and were able to drive right up to university staff to ask questions about financial aid and scholarships.

There is an event on Wednesday at the Mayfield Road drive-in theater.

Registration is required.

There will be similar recruitment efforts next week in Cincinnati and Toledo.

For more information, click here.

