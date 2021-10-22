Lake County Sheriff's Office needs help winning canine contest

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to win a contest that would provide them $25,000 toward their canine program.

Their canine, Sado, was nominated for the nationwide Aftermath contest.

They are hoping that residents will vote for their dog.

"We are a family here and we spend eight hours, sometimes more with the people that we work with here, so I want everybody to be included," records clerk Laura Falcone said.

A number of other local law enforcement departments are also in the running.

The contest runs until Oct. 28.

If you want to vote, click here.