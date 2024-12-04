Making your donation count: How to avoid scams after Giving Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Giving Tuesday, which occurs the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a great time to support your favorite cause or charity.

However, not every attempt to raise money is legit. Criminals will try to profit off of your generosity.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Laurie Styron, CEO of CharityWatch, about how to make sure your donation counts.

"Give to organizations you're familiar with and have a good reputation," said Styron. "Go directly to that organization's website and give directly."

Styron also suggested making a donation with a credit card if possible.

"Most credit card companies have some sort of recourse if you donate and later realize that you had had actually given to a scammer," said Styron.

You can check whether a charity is legitimate by clicking here.