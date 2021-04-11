Melt celebrates 15th anniversary

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Melt Bar and Grill is celebrating their 15th year anniversary.

In that time, the restaurant has navigated ups and downs, expanded to nine locations, gained national attention on food shows, developed a fan base with Melt tattoos, and showed its love for Cleveland.

"Cleveland is my home. I have always loved Cleveland. I'm a Cleveland collector. I love Cleveland nostalgia," owner Matt Fish said. "Cleveland nostalgia just drips from all of our restaurants. And grilled cheese is something that everybody, every single walk of life loves seems to really like. And we offer a lot of things for a lot of different people. But the grilled cheese is our king and a lot of people love it. So Cleveland has embraced this."

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day and its anniversary, Melt will be offering 15% off of their grilled cheese sandwiches on Sunday and Monday.

