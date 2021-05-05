Mentor Rocks concert series returns this summer

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor is bringing back its popular Mentor Rocks summer concert series.

The concert series was called off last year due to the pandemic.

Mentor Rocks will begin on June 1 and run through the end of August at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

Here's the schedule:



June 1 — Double Vision.

June 8 — Tricky Dick.

June 15 — Nightrain.

June 22 — Trippin’ Billies.

June 29 — Cracker.

July 6 — Hollywood Nights.

July 13 — KICK.

July 20 — Lita Ford.

July 27 — No Duh.

Aug. 3 — Ultimate Aldean.

Aug. 10 — Uptown Funk.

Aug. 17 — The Ten Band.

Aug. 24 — Queen Nation.

Aug. 31 — E5C4P3.

For more information, click here.