Mentor Rocks concert series returns this summer

Mentor Rocks
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 20:12:20-04

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor is bringing back its popular Mentor Rocks summer concert series.

The concert series was called off last year due to the pandemic.

Mentor Rocks will begin on June 1 and run through the end of August at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

Here's the schedule:

  • June 1 — Double Vision.
  • June 8 — Tricky Dick.
  • June 15 — Nightrain.
  • June 22 — Trippin’ Billies.
  • June 29 — Cracker.
  • July 6 — Hollywood Nights.
  • July 13 — KICK.
  • July 20 — Lita Ford.
  • July 27 — No Duh.
  • Aug. 3 — Ultimate Aldean.
  • Aug. 10 — Uptown Funk.
  • Aug. 17 — The Ten Band.
  • Aug. 24 — Queen Nation.
  • Aug. 31 — E5C4P3.

For more information, click here.

