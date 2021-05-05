Mentor Rocks concert series returns this summer

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor is bringing back its popular Mentor Rocks summer concert series.
The concert series was called off last year due to the pandemic.
Mentor Rocks will begin on June 1 and run through the end of August at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.
Here's the schedule:
- June 1 — Double Vision.
- June 8 — Tricky Dick.
- June 15 — Nightrain.
- June 22 — Trippin’ Billies.
- June 29 — Cracker.
- July 6 — Hollywood Nights.
- July 13 — KICK.
- July 20 — Lita Ford.
- July 27 — No Duh.
- Aug. 3 — Ultimate Aldean.
- Aug. 10 — Uptown Funk.
- Aug. 17 — The Ten Band.
- Aug. 24 — Queen Nation.
- Aug. 31 — E5C4P3.
