MORNING DIGEST: 5 injured and dozens of residents displaced after apartment explosion

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, June 24th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

5 injured after explosion at Cleveland apartment complex

More than 40 people are now homeless this morning after Cleveland Fire responded to what they're calling an apparent explosion at the Garden Valley Apartments. A total of 44 units have been destroyed resulting in about $3.5 million dollars in damage. 5 people were also injured in the explosion. The American Red Cross have established a short-term shelter at the Zelma George Recreation Center, located at 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland, for those displaced.

How to avoid impulse buying

Our social media feeds are flooded with advertisements and branded content. Having products so readily available at our fingertips makes it easier than ever to click 'buy now.' Experts share tips on how to avoid impulse spending.

Changes happening with Cleveland EMS

Over the years, Cleveland EMS has continued to evolve in its use of life-saving tools. News 5's Nadeen Abusada shows us how they're expanding.

Bagworm outbreak

According to OSU, bagworms are hatching now. These pests are well-camouflaged, making early detection nearly impossible without a trained eye. Left untreated, they eat away at trees and shrubs, particularly evergreens

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Get ready for another SCORCHER! Temps again soaring back to near record levels... Enjoy it safely and keep and ear out for thunder this afternoon. Much better storms chances tomorrow and again Thursday.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.