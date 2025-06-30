MORNING DIGEST: 6 killed in plane crash in Trumbull County

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, June 30th and here is what you need to know.

Tusky Valley Sentencing

The driver found guilty of causing a crash that killed six people in 2023 will learn his sentence Monday. Last month, Jacob McDonald was convicted on six counts of vehicular homicide for his role in the Tusky Valley crash that killed three high school students and three adults. McDonald could be sentenced up to 18 months in jail. Monday's sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Licking County Courthouse in Newark.

Trumbull County Plane Crash

An investigation is underway this morning after a plane crash in Trumbull County killed 6 people early Sunday. The plane took off from Youngstown Warren Regional Airport where it crashed into a heavily wooded area in Howland Twp. It was carrying 2 crew members and 4 passengers. Sadly, there were no survivors.

Ohio Budget Deadline

Governor Mike Dewine has until the end of today to issues any vetos and sign the state’s massive budget. Gov. Dewine isn’t commenting on which things he will veto in the budget. Some of the big items include a 2.75% flat income tax, a 40% cap on the collected property tax that school districts can hold as a percentage of their operating budgets, and a $600 million grant to the Cleveland Browns for a domed stadium development in Brook Park financed with unclaimed funds.

Man accused of shooting hospital employee in court

The man accused of shooting an employee at Aultman Hospital in Canton will be arraigned in court later this morning. James Fair is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery. Canton Police say James Fair came to the hospital as a patient, showing signs of mental distress. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, police say fair attacked two security guards and gained control of one of their guns. Police say fair then fired a shot that hit a hospital employee who is now recovering in stable condition. Fair will be arraigned at 9 a.m. this morning at Canton Municipal Court.

Planned Parenthood closing Cleveland branch

Planned Parenthood is closing its Cleveland branch amid federal funding cuts. The reproductive health provider is shutting down its Cleveland Health Center at 7997 Euclid Ave. In a statement to News 5, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio says “the loss of funding is having direct, negative consequences. Without critical Title X funding, our communities will continue facing further challenges in accessing essential services like birth control, cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.”

Stuck on Siren’s Curse

Visitors to Cedar Point on Saturday got an unexpected surprise on the amusement park’s newest roller coaster. Guests were stuck on Siren’s Curse signature tilt function for about 10 minutes. Park spokesman Tony Clark says



