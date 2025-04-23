Morning Digest -- Akron Lyft driver says rough road conditions are causing him dozens of flat tires

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, April 23rd and here is what you need to know.

Transfer of Pope Francis’ coffin to St Peter’s Basilica begins

A procession is underway to transfer Pope Francis' coffin from his residence to St Peter’s Basilica, where he will lie in state before his funeral on Saturday.

Wednesday’s procession begins with Pope Francis’ body being moved from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta residence, where he lived during his papacy.

Akron Lyft driver says rough road conditions are causing him dozens of flat tires

An Akron man reached out to News 5 over what he says are streets filled with potholes. Eric Makowski makes a living driving for Lyft, but he says poor road conditions keep damaging his vehicle. The City of Akron said it allocated $5.75 million in the capital budget to resurface 48 miles in 2025.

New Community Event Center and Clubhouse nearing completion in Parma

We've tracked each and every aspect of re-development for the last three plus years. And now, the project at Ridgewood Golf Course is entering a new phase. It's set to be completed this coming October. This is a HUGE community investment. We're talking a multi-million dollar project YEARS in the making.

Cedar Point Job Fair

Cedar Point is set to host its third annual Jobs Fun Fair hiring party at the park’s Main Gate today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Several activities and perks for hired candidates will be available at the casual event, including select rides, free food and raffles for Cedar Point swag, concert tickets and park admission tickets.

What’s going on with the economy?

April is looking like it will be historically awful on Wall Street. In fact, for a new president, the first 100 days of the Trump presidency is looking historically poor. However, there is some news that may inspire a stock rally to close out the week/month. On Tuesday, President Trump said that China tariffs would be lowering significantly – meanwhile he clarified that he would not fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Saving on a home remodel

With expensive home prices, there is still a growing interest in remodeling existing homes. We take a look at whether tariffs will have a huge impact on remodeling budgets. Also, what are the small, more affordable projects that make for a worthwhile upgrade?

Bibb State of the city

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb will give his 4th Annual State of the City at noon today, marking the final address of the Mayor's first term.

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

It's here! Warmth! Temps are soaring into the 70s/80s the next couple days... soak it up though, rain returning Friday and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in this weekend.

Traffic impacts

Go Orange 4 Safety Day

Today is Go Orange 4 Safety Day. It's an annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 4,000 work zone crashes in Ohio last year and 35% of these crashes occurred with workers present. Sadly, 22 people were killed in 21 deadly work zone crashes. Another 123 were seriously injured in 97 work zone crashes.

