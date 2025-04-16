MORNING DIGEST: Are rising candy costs impacting Easter celebrations?

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Akron School Board places superintendent on paid administrative leave

After a lengthy investigation, the Akron School Board voted Tuesday night to place Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. Longtime district employee Mary Outley will serve as interim Superintendent. The school board voted to release a law firm's findings on Robinson's conduct. The report obtained by News 5 details bullying, retaliation, and harassment by Robinson. Witnesses state in the report that the Akron Schools central office environment is "toxic," "horrible," and "as bad as it can be." The report says some witnesses broke down in tears when recounting interactions with Robinson since August 2023. The Akron School Board will decide on Robinson's status at its next meeting on April 28.

Tariff's impact on Local Fireworks Company

American Fireworks is based in Hudson and has been around since 1902. Most fireworks are produced in China and the tariffs have forced them to increase prices on fireworks multiple times.

Push to end Ohio's E-Check program

Ohio lawmakers have moved to dismantle the state’s mandatory E-Check program. The only remaining barrier now is to get the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to end the E-Check requirement for Northeast Ohio – something Ohio lawmakers are hopeful will happen under the second Trump administration.

Are rising candy costs impacting Easter celebrations?

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank speaks with the CEO of B.A. Sweeties will discuss if rising chocolate costs are impacting customer spending.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Grab your coats as you head out, we're staying CHILLY all day with a gradual rebound the rest of the week. However, Meteorologist Trent Magill is tracking rain for our Easter Weekend. It's not a washout, but it'll bring us a slight drop in temps.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

I-480 east to I-271 north express lane ramp will be closed overnight through Thursday, April 17 at 5 a.m for overhead sign work.

Miles Road to I-480 east/I-271 north entrance ramp will be closed overnight through Thursday, April 17 at 5 a.m. for overhead sign work.

State Route 237 south will be closed Wednesday at 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m. for bridge construction.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.