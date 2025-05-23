MORNING DIGEST: Busy Memorial Day travel rush underway at Hopkins International Airport

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, May 23 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Busy Memorial Day travel rush underway

For the holiday weekend from today to Monday, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects 128,000 passengers through their terminal. To accommodate the busy early morning flights, TSA will open North Checkpoint at 4:15 a.m., Central Checkpoint at 3:45 a.m., and South Checkpoint at 3:15 a.m., the airport cannot stress enough how important it is to arrive early, especially during peak hours of the day: 4-6 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. News 5's Nadeen Abusada will be live at Hopkins Airport this morning to give you a look at what to expect for the busy holiday travel weekend.

Guardians live in studio this morning

The Guardians are ramping up for the summer at Progressive Field and are joining us live in studio this morning to discuss their first summer homestand against the Dodgers and Angels. Some of the upcoming promotions include:



Monday, May 26 - Mystery Reliever Jersey courtesy of Swagelok (15,000 fans)

- Mystery Reliever Jersey courtesy of Swagelok (15,000 fans) May 27 - Peanuts Night

- Peanuts Night May 30 - First Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans)

First Sugardale Dollar Dog Night and Phantom Fireworks presented by Ohio Lottery AAPI Celebration presented by Nestle $2 Pregame in the District

First Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans) May 31 Tanner Bibee City Connect Bobblehead

$2 Pregame in the District

Tanner Bibee City Connect Bobblehead

Special meeting today to discuss Mayor Khalil Seren's whereabouts

Today at noon, Cleveland Heights City Council's Committee of the Whole will hold a special meeting to discuss Mayor Khalil Seren's "whereabouts, presence, accessibility and ability to perform the duties of Mayor." On Wednesday night, Seren posted a 15-minute video on Facebook where he said he and his wife are in very clear alignment in their shared belief that anti-Jewish hatred and antisemitism have no place in their community.

The show WILL go on! Akron theater company signs lease to take over historic Coach House.

A brand new Akron theater company, Makeshift Theater, is busy clearing out the historic Coach House on the property of the Akron Woman's City Club. The building had been sitting vacant for more than a year. If all goes according to plan, the theater lights will be back on in August 2025.

Man collects donations for sick kids to create life-sized plushies while battling cancer

University Heights native Michael Shanes is still taking things day by day as he continues to battle stage four colon cancer. He is leaning heavily on family and friends, especially his best friend, Tucker. Tucker is a Budsie, a life-sized plushie designed by Shanes. Wherever he goes, Tucker goes. Shanes is fully aware that he and Tucker are an unusual sight to see. He said the duo has brought many smiles to families dealing with childhood cancer. So, Shanes began a mission to bring Budsies to kids in hospitals nationwide.

Memorial Day Savings

With so much talk about possible tariffs in the weeks ahead, this year’s Memorial Day sales are taking on more of a sense of urgency, and that’s why this is a great weekend to buy a barbecue grill, patio furniture, indoor furniture and appliances.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

The last few days have been soaked and chilly! And while the chill is not going anywhere, there will be a few more spotty showers on Friday. The best chance looks to be early this morning with a break mid to late morning before a few more showers return by mid-afternoon. These will not be nearly as widespread as yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-50s with a gradual warming trend this holiday weekend.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

