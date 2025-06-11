Morning Digest: Cars Stolen from Hopkins Airport parking garage

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, June 11th and here is what you need to know.

Rash of cars stolen from Hopkins airport parking garage

Michael Lopez was headed out on a work trip from Hopkins Airport, something he has done many times before. He was gone for a few days, but when he returned his dream 'Dodge Challenger' was nowhere to be found. Dustin Marvin also had his truck stolen from the same garage. According to the Cleveland police crime dashboard, there have been at least 23 cars stolen at Hopkins Airport since January 1st, 2025.

Akron City Council approves police use-of-force policy review plan

Akron City Council has approved a $350,000 contract for a consultant to review the Akron Police Department's use-of-force policies following years of public debate and controversial shootings involving officers. The review aims to ensure Akron officers follow best practice standards and receive the highest level of training.

Car crashes into Cleveland church

A car hit the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church just before midnight. Cleveland EMS tell us three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

