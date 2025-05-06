MORNING DIGEST: Cavs banged up heading into game 2, what's on today's primary ballot

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Election Day and here is what you need to know.

Three Cavs players listed as questionable for tonight's game

The Cavs may be without Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and swingman De'Andre Hunter for Game 2 and are still waiting for the return of All-Star guard Darius Garland. Mobley tweaked his left ankle with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. He was going up for a hookshot and, as he landed, stepped on Pacers forward Myles Turner's foot. Meanwhile, Hunter went up for a layup when Bennedict Mathurin went for the block. Mathurin made contact with Hunter's chest while he went up, leading to the injury. Hunter dislocated his thumb in the play.

What's on the ballot for Election Day

On every ballot across the state, you’ll have Issue 2. Every 10 years, voters choose whether or not to renew the state’s ability to issue billions in bonds for the State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP). This year, the amount would be $2.5 billion. This resolution will increase the annual amount for the program from $200 million to $250 million per year. This will be paid for through state general obligation debt.

Deadly plane crash in Ashland County

The Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-engine plane crash in Ashland County. Deputies say the single-engine aircraft went down just before 7:45 p.m. in the woods near state Route 89 and Township Road 902 in Jackson Township. Only one person was on board — 72-year-old Gary Wolfelt of West Lafayette, Indiana, who died in the wreck.

Papal Conclave Countdown

All of the 133 cardinals expected to take part in the secret conclave to elect a new pope have arrived in Rome - with the race to succeed Pope Francis seen as wide open. The conclave will start behind the closed, wooden doors of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, with all cardinals aged under 80 entitled to take part to choose a successor to Francis. Our Joe St. George is live in Rome this morning with the latest

How to negotiate medical expenses

Medical bills can be a financial burden for many people and the different charges can be difficult to navigate especially if your bill has inaccuracies or you feel you were overcharged. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank shares some options to protect your wallet.

