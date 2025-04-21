Morning Digest: Cavs bring the heat in game 1 win, Akron Lyft driver upset with roads

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, April 21st and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Cavs Bring The Heat In Game One Win

The Cavaliers welcomed in the 2025 NBA Playoffs with the kind of energy special to Cleveland. That energy was felt both in the crowd and on the court as the Cavs took down the Miami Heat 121-100.

Akron Lyft driver upset with road conditions

Lyft driver Eric Makowski reached out to us over the condition of the roads in Akron. He says in total he's gotten 13 flat tires in about three years. Our Tessa Ditirro took his concerns to the city of Akron and we are already getting results.

Dyngus Day

Whether you call it Dyngus Day, Wet Monday or Smigus Dyngus, Cleveland will be celebrating in Gordon Square Arts District on Monday, April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s indoor-outdoor celebration is expanding to the streets again, in addition to Gordon Green. People can polka their way along Detroit Avenue from W. 54th through W. 58th Street, which will be temporarily closed off, creating a vibrant space for entertainment, shopping and vendor sales.

Kent State Fashion Week Begins

This week, students at Kent State’s School of Fashion are showcasing their work during the 2025 Annual Fashion Show — the centerpiece of a week-long celebration of student talent. The show runs from April 24–26 at Crawford Hall and features 161 looks from 41 student designers, selected by a panel of industry professionals.

Your forecast

Soaked today but we dry out this week with very mild temps... climbing into spring and hanging out for awhile!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Beginning today, the following ramp closures and lane restrictions in Summit County will be in place through early May for pavement and bridge repairs:

I-76 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between I-77/SR-8 and the Portage County line

Ramp closures:

SR-8 south to I-76 east

Carrol St. to SR 8 south

I-77 north to I-76 east

Archwood Ave. to I-77 north

I-76 east to Arlington St.

Arlington St. to I-76 east

Innovation Way to I-76 east

E. Market St. to I-76 east

Gilchrist Rd. to I-76 east

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.