MORNING DIGEST: Cavs eliminated from playoffs, hearing today in Aliza Sherman murder case

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, May 14 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Cavs knocked out of playoffs

In a must-win game, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew they had to give it their all. Inside Rocket Arena on Tuesday, it wasn't enough. A historic 64-win regular season, a sweep of the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, all coming to an end with a 114-105 loss to the Pacers.

Extradition hearing today in Aliza Sherman murder case

The suspect in Aliza Sherman’s murder trial will be in court for the first time today for an extradition hearing. Sherman’s former divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, was arrested near Austin, Texas, on May 2. He was indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy and kidnapping by a Cuyahoga County grand jury and is being held in jail without bond. Today, we will learn whether Moore will fight to stay in Texas or agree to come back to Ohio. A Cuyahoga County Prosecutor will be inside the Texas courtroom today.

Suspect in Aliza Sherman murder case set to appear in court Wednesday

Brook Park traffic modifications

The City of Brook Park is looking at making some traffic modifications around the new proposed Browns domed stadium. The road work is expected to cost around $70 million. The city is looking to apply for funding from ODOT to help pay for it.

Ways to save on produce

The Department of Agriculture recommends U.S. households spend 40% of their grocery budget on fresh produce. With food prices on the rise, we have some tricks to help consumers spend less on fruits and vegetables.

Akron planting 1,800 trees this spring

You might notice city crews putting thousands of trees into the ground, focused on the neighborhoods of Kenmore, Summit Lake, and East Akron. The city said these neighborhoods have the lowest tree canopy, and coincidentally, the lowest property values. To request a tree, you can call 311. If you have a concern about the project, you cancontact the Akron Tree Commission.

City of Akron planting 1,800 trees this spring

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Get ready for another soaker. Scattered showers again today, with the biggest threat coming from slow-moving downpours. Flooding. Locally heavy rain is the biggest threat.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.