Morning Digest: Cleveland Heights Mayor responds to Jewish hate allegations

2 Israeli embassy staffers killed near D.C. Jewish museum

Two staff members from the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed Wednesday night outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., officials said. Police began receiving calls about a shooting around 9:08 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male and female, who were later pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said both victims were exiting the museum when they were shot.

Cleveland Heights Mayor responds to Jewish hate allegations

After nearly a week of silence, Mayor Kahlil Seren has responded to allegations of antisemitism, but not in an atmosphere where questions can be asked. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Seren posted a 15-minute long video to his official Facebook page in which he defended both himself and his wife from charges of bigotry against the city’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Worried about scams? This free Scam Squad Guide from Cuyahoga County can help

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad just released a new guide to arm you with simple ways to spot, avoid, and report scams. The 23-page booklet takes a different approach to help people understand systemically what's happening in scams. From manipulating your emotions to what bad actors are after, it reminds us of the steps we need to take to protect ourselves.

Click it or ticket campaign

With the long Memorial Day weekend almost here, departments across Northeast Ohio are stepping up seat belt enforcement hoping it will save lives. State, county and local departments across the state are conducting their annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign from now through June 1st. Law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuse approach to seat belt enforcement, writing citations day and night.

Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing dog in face

A dog owner has been arrested in Erie County after brutally attacking his 8-month-old puppy. The owner reportedly attacked the puppy after she had an accident in the house. She had to have part of her ear removed but thankfully was able to survive. The owner has been charged with animal cruelty.

If you're not shopping around, you're spending too much on groceries

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we’ve launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop. Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market— checking prices on everyday essentials. Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal. This week, Meijer came out on top with the lowest total for the second week at $14.48 for our six staple items.

Your forecast

Plan for a soaked Thursday. Widespread showers are likely throughout most of the day. Showers will be light, but it will keep it damp throughout most of your Thursday. Showers will try to decrease in coverage by this evening. It will also be CHILLY! Highs will only be in the low to mid-50s under a constant cloud and rain.

A few more showers will linger on Friday, but there will be more pockets of dry time, and it remains cool. Below-average temperatures linger into the unofficial start of Summer.

Traffic impacts

