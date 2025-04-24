MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland prepares for the first round of the NFL Draft

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins today and we have team coverage. News 5's Carly Mascitti is in Green Bay this morning to bring you the latest information. The Cleveland Browns are also hosting a party at Huntington Bank Field. News 5's Mike Holden will have a preview on what to expect, including a performance by Journey.

Farmer's truck set on fire in Shaker Square

Over the weekend, North Union Farmers Market suffered a heartbreaking loss. The market's box truck was set on fire and the storage pod was broken into and vandalized. We're telling you how you can help them moved forward.

Cleveland Monsters playoffs

The Cavaliers aren't the only Cleveland team in the playoffs. The Monsters are facing the Toronto Marlies in the first round at home tonight.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Make plans to get outside today, but treat it like summer. We're pushing near 80 degrees with tons of sun and only an isolated shower. Rain returns Friday, followed by cooler air for the weekend, briefly, 80 degrees may come back early next week!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

I-77 southbound under Wallings Road will be closed from 10 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning for bridge deck replacement.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.