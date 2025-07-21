MORNING DIGEST: CMHA officer shot, Property tax showdown

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, July 21, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

CMHA officer shot

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was injured along with a 19-year-old man after gunfire erupted in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Sunday evening. Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told News 5 that at approximately 5:22 p.m., Cleveland Police received a call to help CMHA officers who were at the 2300 block of East 40th Street, trying to arrest a man wanted for multiple violent felony warrants. CMHA officers entered the home, and shots were exchanged between the officers and the 19-year-old suspect.

Ohio property tax fight

Lawmakers are jumping back in the ring today for the latest round in Ohio’s ongoing fight over property taxes.State representatives have been called back to the Statehouse for a special session during summer break, in hopes of overriding Governor Dewine’s vetoes of measures in the state budget surrounding property taxes. The house needs 60 votes to override a governor’s veto.

AI Deepfakes

Scammers have started to use AI to mimic the voices of children and relatives in an emergency situation. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank speaks with Reverse Phone about the ongoing concerns.

A look at a local school for semi-truck drivers

Recently, there have been several crashes involving semi-trucks. 160 Driving Academy says there are many reasons behind that. Their owner spoke with News 5's Caitlin Hunt about those issues.

Return Policy Caution

If you make a big purchase but soon realize there’s a problem you didn’t notice right away, you might be out of luck. Some retailers are now slashing return windows. We have a look at what you need to know before spending.

