MORNING DIGEST: Community rallies behind Lorain Police after officer death

Lorain Police Officer dies after ambush attack

The Lorain community is looking for ways to help after one of the officers shot in an ambush-style attack Wednesday afternoon died. Phillip Wagner was eating his lunch with Officer Brent Payne when a man opened fire on them. Payne has several surgeries ahead of him. A third officer, Peter Gale, was shot in the hand when he responded to the shooting.

A new transit service is coming to Wayne County

Soon, Wayne County residents will be able to catch a ride on WayGo, which launches August 4 to replace Wayne County Transit. That service ended last year due to budget concerns.

Christmas in July: meet the man who made Christmas magical in Cleveland

Do you remember the days when families would get dressed up to go downtown, street cars were in service and department stores were plenty? The holidays in Cleveland have always been magical but Tiffany Tarpley was recently told about a man who played a small but mighty part in the city’s history.

